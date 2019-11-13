|
ODESSA - Gary Lee Payne, beloved husband, father, brother, grandfather and friend of Odessa, Texas went to meet his Savior on November 9, 2019, while being lovingly surrounded by his family. He was 70 years old.
Gary was born in Lubbock, Texas to Leo and Betty Payne on August 24, 1949. Soon after, his family made their home in Odessa, Texas. He graduated from Permian High School, where he played on the 1965 State Championship football team. He married his high school sweetheart, Deborah Gail Minica, on December 3, 1966. This began a love story that would last for the next 53 years. Together they built a remarkable life and raised three beautiful children, Gary, Chad, and Melissa.
Gary owned many businesses throughout his life, but spent his final years working side by side with his two sons, Gary and Chad, at Summit Manufacturing. He enjoyed golfing, bowling, and was an avid hunter and fisherman - anything to spend his days outdoors with his family. He loved his Mojo football and faithfully attended Friday night games for over 40 years. His true passion in life though was his family, and he happily spent countless hours at ballgames either coaching or cheering on his children and grandchildren. "Papa" was always the constant at every event, game, or celebration.
"Papa" was famous for his over the top Christmas and 4th of July celebrations, his Saturday morning doughnuts and chocolate milk, his western movie marathons, his professional "eye-resting" abilities, and his reverse driving skills. Gary Payne was a hard-working man whose life was dedicated to his family. He will be deeply missed by all those who knew and loved him.
Gary is preceded in death by his parents, Leo Ellsworth Payne and Betty Faye Wright Payne, and son Michael Lynn Payne.
He is survived by his loving wife, Debbie; his children Gary Lee Payne, II and wife Stacy, Chad Patrick Payne and wife LaNae, and Melissa Dianne Payne; his sister Paulette Payne Mattingly and husband Roger, brothers Leo Richard Payne and wife Kiona, Gayl Dean Payne and wife Susan, and Terry Glen Payne and wife Jennifer. He was the proud grandfather of seven - Britni Payne Critchfield and husband Zac, Micailie Danielle Payne, Hannah Cathleen Payne, Brayden Garrison Payne, Brooke Meredith Payne, Easton Gray Payne, and Connor Lee Lightfoot; and one great-grandchild, Olivia Belle Critchfield.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at 1:00 PM, at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home Chapel, with Reverend Dr. Jimmy Braswell officiating.
Honorary pallbearers will be his grandsons, Brayden Payne, Easton Payne, and Connor Lightfoot; his nephews, Stephen Payne, David Payne and Toby Payne; and his long-time friend, Kevin Hager.
Memorials may be made in his honor to the , the American Diabetes Association, or the .
Arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home.
Published in Odessa American on Nov. 13, 2019