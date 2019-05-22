ODESSA - Gary Lynn Floyd, age 69, of Odessa, TX, passed away on May 20, 2019 in Odessa.



Visitation will be from 6:00-8:00 PM, Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home.



Funeral Services will be at 10:00 AM, Friday, May 24, 2019 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Larry Elder of Victory Temple Assembly of God Church officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens.



Gary Floyd was born October 20, 1949 to Joseph and Lucille Floyd in Mt. Carmel, Illinois. He went to school at Ector High School in Odessa. He married Shirley Floyd on January 20, 1969 in Odessa. He graduated from Odessa College. He was employed with Pradon Trucking as an owner and operator hot shot driver for 14 years. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War and was a Sergeant in the United States Marine Corp, 1st Division and served in the Marine Corp Reserves.



Gary enjoyed spending time with his kids and grandkids. He looked forward to the opportunity to plan the next family vacation. He wanted more than anything to make certain that his grandkids were well taken care of and traveled to have fun and maybe learn a history lesson or two along the way.



Gary is preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Lucille Floyd and his sister Linda Jo Robinson.



Gary is survived by his loving wife, Shirley Floyd of Odessa; his son David Floyd and wife Christie of Odessa and their children Jayda Floyd and Dane Floyd; his daughter Corina Williams and her husband CJ Williams and her children CJ Williams Jr, Cayla Williams and Carly Williams.



Pallbearers will be Leonard Manning, Thomas Lovett, Dustin McDaniel and James O'Banion.



The Floyd family would love to thank everyone for their love, prayers, and kind gestures during this time.



Arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home. To send family condolences please sign his guestbook at www.sunsetodessa.com Published in Odessa American on May 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary