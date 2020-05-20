MIDLAND - Gary Ray Collier died at home on May 17, 2020 at the age of 72 after a lengthy battle with cancer. Gary was born to Val Cee and Opal Collier, May 23, 1947 in McCamey Texas. The Colliers settled in Midland, Texas around 1950 and opened Collier Carpet Cleaning. After graduating from Midland High School, he worked alongside his father in the family business. In 1983 his father passed away and Gary continued Collier Carpet Cleaning with his mother until her death in 2007. He closed the business after 67 years of operation when he retired in 2018.
Gary was a quiet and peaceful man, some would say painfully shy. He lived a life of solitude and contentment and hated the thought of being a burden to anyone. He was a friend to all and always willing to lend a hand to help just about anyone. Gary believed in putting others first and demonstrated it his entire life. Gary will always be remembered for his unwavering kindness, gentle nature and sweet Christian spirit. He was a devoted brother, uncle and great uncle. Throughout his life he worshipped at First Baptist Church of Midland and had a strong love for the Lord.
Gary is survived by his sister, Carolyn Tefteller, nephew Paul Tefteller, his wife Lindy, one great nephew Conner Tefteller and one great niece Emma Tefteller. He was preceded in death by his parents Val Cee and Opal Collier, sister Jefflyn Roberts, and brother-in-law Farrest Tefteller.
The funeral service will be held graveside at Resthaven Memorial Park in Midland Texas, Wednesday May 20, 2020 at 3:00 pm. Clark Racca of Hospice of Midland will be officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to Hospice of Midland, 911 West Texas Avenue, Midland Texas, 79701 for their kindness and help during these difficult days.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com.
Published in Odessa American on May 20, 2020.