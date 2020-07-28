1/1
Gary Ray Morris
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ODESSA - Gary Ray Morris was born September 9, 1950 in Corpus Christi Texas to Mae Ruth Garvian Morris and Raymond Elmo Morris, and passed away July 23, 2020 in Odessa.

Gary had a big and kind heart, he loved fishing, good friends, watching TV and his dog Littlebit. He had a strong work ethic and had a phobia of spiders. Littlebit was his loyal dog and they loved each other. He spoiled her to the point that he knew what each of her barks meant from ice to food, or just to be loved on.

He served in Vietnam, for 2 years as a Marine and was one of the first line defense to go in. Gary traded places with his twin brother when he was called to service. Jerry was married and had a child, so Gary traded places with his brother and went as Jerry so that he could stay with his family. He was injured 2 times (shot) in the line of duty.

Gary bought a flat bottom boat and went to Colorado City to fish. He tied up his boat for the night and went to sleep. Bad weather hit that night and Gary slept through it. He had to call Ronnie the next morning to bring a jeep to get his boat out of the water because it had sank.

Gary drove 18 wheelers for 40 plus years. During that time he drove for Always Dependable Oilfield Rental and Knight Oil Tools. He put over a million miles on the same 18 wheeler for Knight Oil Tools.

Gary is survived by his partner, Joni Ledingham, father, Raymond Morris of Corpus Christi, daughter, Diana Michel Thomas, Son, Gary Ray Morris Jr of League City, TX, Stepsons, William Michael Johnson, Odessa, Don Alan Johnson, Gardendale, Grandchildren, Aidan Taylor Thomas, Sydnee Mae Thomas, Step grandchildren, Kylea Johnson and Colby Johnson, Gardendale, Christopher Ledingham, Oregon. He is preceded in death by his mother, May Ruth Morris, Sister, Kay Peacock, and twin Brother Jerry Lee Morris.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Odessa American on Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hubbard-Kelly Funeral Home
601 North Alleghaney
Odessa, TX 79761
4323320991
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The ODESSA AMERICAN

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved