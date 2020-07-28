ODESSA - Gary Ray Morris was born September 9, 1950 in Corpus Christi Texas to Mae Ruth Garvian Morris and Raymond Elmo Morris, and passed away July 23, 2020 in Odessa.



Gary had a big and kind heart, he loved fishing, good friends, watching TV and his dog Littlebit. He had a strong work ethic and had a phobia of spiders. Littlebit was his loyal dog and they loved each other. He spoiled her to the point that he knew what each of her barks meant from ice to food, or just to be loved on.



He served in Vietnam, for 2 years as a Marine and was one of the first line defense to go in. Gary traded places with his twin brother when he was called to service. Jerry was married and had a child, so Gary traded places with his brother and went as Jerry so that he could stay with his family. He was injured 2 times (shot) in the line of duty.



Gary bought a flat bottom boat and went to Colorado City to fish. He tied up his boat for the night and went to sleep. Bad weather hit that night and Gary slept through it. He had to call Ronnie the next morning to bring a jeep to get his boat out of the water because it had sank.



Gary drove 18 wheelers for 40 plus years. During that time he drove for Always Dependable Oilfield Rental and Knight Oil Tools. He put over a million miles on the same 18 wheeler for Knight Oil Tools.



Gary is survived by his partner, Joni Ledingham, father, Raymond Morris of Corpus Christi, daughter, Diana Michel Thomas, Son, Gary Ray Morris Jr of League City, TX, Stepsons, William Michael Johnson, Odessa, Don Alan Johnson, Gardendale, Grandchildren, Aidan Taylor Thomas, Sydnee Mae Thomas, Step grandchildren, Kylea Johnson and Colby Johnson, Gardendale, Christopher Ledingham, Oregon. He is preceded in death by his mother, May Ruth Morris, Sister, Kay Peacock, and twin Brother Jerry Lee Morris.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store