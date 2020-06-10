ODESSA - April 28,1954-June 7, 2020
Gary Kerr, 66, of Odessa Texas went to his maker on June 7, 2020
Graveside service will be held at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Odessa at 12:00 p.m., Friday, June 12, 2020, with Father Timothy Hayter officiating.
Gary was born in Odessa, Texas. His life took him all over Texas and Kansas. He graduated high school from Denver City High in 1972. He was awarded a full football scholarship from Angelo State University, where he graduated in 1976 where he obtained a degree in Marketing. He was the first student to obtain this degree from Angelo State. While in the commercial real estate industry, he lived in Midland, Ft. Worth, Decatur, and Houston. The oil business brought him back to Odessa in 1992. He lived his life as a hard-working man. He was always willing to help a friend and loved watching his boys grow up. He will be missed by his family and friends.
Survivors include parents Dan and Bebe Kerr of Odessa, wife Janet Kerr of Odessa, brother Richard Kerr and wife Kelly of Dallas, brother Ed Kerr and wife Jeannette of Castle Rock, sons Daniel Kerr and wife Denise of Dallas, Chris Kerr and wife Amy of Dallas, Michael Kerr of Odessa, Ashlynne Chase (who he thought of as the daughter he never had) grandkids Kylee, Kasen, Jackson, Jaycie, and Nathan.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests Memorial Donations be made to Boston University Center for the Study of CTE https://www.bu.edu/cte/financial-support/ .
Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com.
Gary Kerr, 66, of Odessa Texas went to his maker on June 7, 2020
Graveside service will be held at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Odessa at 12:00 p.m., Friday, June 12, 2020, with Father Timothy Hayter officiating.
Gary was born in Odessa, Texas. His life took him all over Texas and Kansas. He graduated high school from Denver City High in 1972. He was awarded a full football scholarship from Angelo State University, where he graduated in 1976 where he obtained a degree in Marketing. He was the first student to obtain this degree from Angelo State. While in the commercial real estate industry, he lived in Midland, Ft. Worth, Decatur, and Houston. The oil business brought him back to Odessa in 1992. He lived his life as a hard-working man. He was always willing to help a friend and loved watching his boys grow up. He will be missed by his family and friends.
Survivors include parents Dan and Bebe Kerr of Odessa, wife Janet Kerr of Odessa, brother Richard Kerr and wife Kelly of Dallas, brother Ed Kerr and wife Jeannette of Castle Rock, sons Daniel Kerr and wife Denise of Dallas, Chris Kerr and wife Amy of Dallas, Michael Kerr of Odessa, Ashlynne Chase (who he thought of as the daughter he never had) grandkids Kylee, Kasen, Jackson, Jaycie, and Nathan.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests Memorial Donations be made to Boston University Center for the Study of CTE https://www.bu.edu/cte/financial-support/ .
Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Odessa American on Jun. 10, 2020.