ODESSA - Gegele Marie Klug Albrecht, 95 years of age of Odessa, Texas passed away on May 11, 2019.



A celebration of her long life will be held at a graveside service at Sunset Memorial Gardens at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, May 15, 2019.



"GiGi" was born in Vezzani, Corsica, France on November 10, 1923 to Marie Antoinette and Joseph Faccendini. She married her first husband, Bernard C. Klug in 1944 on the island of Corsica. In 1985 GiGi married Ted Albrecht in Odessa, Texas where they have made their home together for over 36 years. GiGi was an avid golfer who together with Ted traveled to many beautiful places and won many golf tournaments. GiGi was a unique spirit who loved laughter, animated discussions and competitive card games. Those who knew and loved GiGi never doubted where she stood or how she felt. GiGi was passionate about life and her absence will be felt by all who knew her.



GiGi is preceded in death by her first husband, Bernie Klug, her siblings, Jean Jacques Faccendini and Lilli Chastanet and her grandson, Paxton German.



GiGi is survived by her husband, Ted Albrecht; her daughter, Patricia German; son in law, James Muhl; daughter, Danna Cawley; grandchild, Dillon Cawley and his wife, Sarah Kamper; grandchild, Wade Cawley; her niece, Marika Chastanet and nephew, Jean Louis Faccendini.



In lieu of flowers the family respectfully requests that donations be made to the .



The Albrecht family wishes to extend special thanks to Judy White, Kirk Street, JoAnn Hatley, Wendy Melton-Deeson and Maria for their loving attention during GiGi's final months.



Arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home.