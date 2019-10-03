Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home
906 Gregg St
Big Spring, TX 79720
(432) 267-6331
Resources
More Obituaries for Geneva Shanks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Geneva Doylean (Coates) Shanks


1931 - 2019
Send Flowers
Geneva Doylean (Coates) Shanks Obituary
FORMERLY OF BIG SPRING - Geneva Doylean (Coates) Shanks, 88, of formerly of Big Spring, died Monday, September 30, 2019, in Tyler. Funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM October 4, 2019, at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Rosewood Chapel. Interment will follow at Trinity Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 6:00 Pm to 8:00 Pm, Thursday, October 3, at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home. Charles McBride is officiating. Arrangements are by Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home/Big Spring of Big Spring.
Published in Odessa American on Oct. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Geneva's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.