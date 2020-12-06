ODESSA - Kathlyn Brakeville passed away November 27, 2020 at the age of 96 with her loving family by her side.



Kathlyn was born April 29, 1924 in De Queen, Arkansas to Thomas and Dessie Reed.



Kathlyn was always a bit of a tomboy. Growing up, she enjoyed playing baseball and preferred yard work to housework. She moved to California during WWII and worked in a shipyard on war ships as a welder's helper and in an aircraft factory as a riveter. But her favorite job was working as an overseas operator for Bell Telephone. She loved talking to people and never met a stranger. She was a cancer survivor and a Baptist.



Kathlyn married Kenneth Brakeville on April 18, 1947 and moved to Odessa in 1951 where she was a homemaker. She enjoyed watching football and NASCAR. But her favorite pastime was shopping with her granddaughter and reading to her great grandsons and later listening to their stories.



She is preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth and son, Jerry Brakeville as well as brothers, Tommy Reed and Ray Reed, sister, Juanita Larimore, parents and stepfather, Burl Reese.



She is survived by son, Kenneth Brakeville and a special daughter-in-law, Colleen, granddaughter, Casey Boswell and husband, Michael and 2 great-grandsons, Matthew and Caleb Boswell. She is also survived by 4 sisters-in-law, Dessie Reed, Sally Brakeville, Frances Brakeville, Carolyn Taylor and numerous nieces and nephews including 3 nieces that were like daughters, Delores Mahaffey, Marcia Cox and Gwen Harless.



Visitation will be Monday, December 7, 2020 from 4-8 pm at Hubbard Kelly Funeral Home. Graveside services will be at Sunset Cemetery on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at 2 pm with her grandson, Michael Boswell, officiating.



The family would like to thank Texas Home Health Care (especially Sarah), Heart to Heart Hospice, Dr. Casanova and Dr. Amaram for their loving care.



