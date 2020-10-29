MIDLAND - George Darwin "Doc" Rowell 77 of Midland, Texas passed away on Monday October 26, 2020. The family will host a visitation from 6-8 PM on Thursday October 29, 2020 at Nalley- Pickle & Welch in Big Spring, Texas. Services will be 10 AM Saturday October 31, 2020 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Rosewood Chapel, Big Spring, Texas. Interment will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park in Midland, Texas.
Doc Rowell was born on August 23, 1943 in Kermit, Texas to Otha and Medrith Rowell. In his early years, the Rowell family settled in Odessa where he attended Rusk Elementary, Crockett Junior High and then Ector High School. An outstanding EHS athlete, Doc excelled in football, basketball, and baseball and garnered many awards. After graduating from Ector in1961, he accepted a full football scholarship to play ball at West Texas State University in Canyon, Texas. He was a proud member of the WTSU Buffalo Team that defeated Ohio University in the 1962 Sun Bowl. In 1963, he married his high school sweetheart, Mary Armstrong. He graduated from WTSU with a bachelor's degree in Science and later earned his master's degree of School Administration from Texas A&M University at Kingsville. He began his coaching/teaching career in White Deer, TX. In his first year at White Deer, the Fighting Bucks advanced to the State Championship game. From White Deer, he went on to more coaching success at Dalhart, Goliad, Alpine, Devine and Coahoma. After 30 years in coaching, he became the school principal at Westbrook ISD for 15 years. In 2010, Doc retired from education with 45 years of service.
Doc Rowell is survived by his beloved wife Mary, sons, Wes and Matt and daughter-in-law Tammy, of Midland; his sister, Twilla Bundick, and sisters-in-law, Peggy Ashby and Sandra Davidson of Odessa; and his 4 beloved grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, and their children, whom he all adored.
Doc Rowell is preceded in death by his parents, Medrith and Otha Rowell of Odessa, his mother and father-in-law, Mildred and Robert Armstrong of Eastland and brothers-in-law: Eddy Bundick, C.L. Ashby and Jimmie Davidson of Odessa.
The family would like to express their gratitude for all the outpouring of love, prayers, and expressions of support from friends and extended family during these difficult times.
