MIDLAND - George Ernest Goodson, 67, of Midland, TX passed away on Friday, May 1, 2020 from complications due to a stroke. A private graveside service will be held at Resthaven Memorial Park. A Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at 10:00 am at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Chapel in Midland, TX with Pastor Steve Weaver officiating.
George was born on October 21, 1952 to Hubert Guy and Josephine Bowden Goodson in Kansas City, Missouri. His family moved to West Texas when George was 18 months old. On July 18, 1975 he married his wife Karen Marie Hobson in Midland, TX. They were blessed to have been married for 44 years. On November 17, 1976 their only child Amanda Marie Goodson was born. She was the light of her daddy's world.
All of his life George was a hard worker and a go-getter. He worked in automotive repairs, utility line construction, various trucking companies, and fuel dispensing equipment service and repairs. On February 20, 1995 he opened Goodson Service Company. For the last 25 years, with hard work, dedication to his company and with help from son-in-law Buck, he watched the company grow and provide a good life for his family and dedicated employees.
One of his greatest joys was spending time at their lake house on Lake Nasworthy in San Angelo, TX. Mornings were spent watching the sunrise and drinking his coffee. Afternoons were spent watching his grandsons enjoy fishing and wake surfing. He enjoyed firing up the barbeque pit and throwing on a rack of ribs.
George was always a force of nature-you always knew where you stood with him. But he was also the person you wanted in your corner. "Get-R-Done" was his go-to phrase when faced with a task that needed to be done. He had a quick wit and sometimes a mischievous twinkle in his eyes. He loved giving people a hard time but loved it more when they gave him a hard time back.
He absolutely adored his two grandsons and was so proud of the young men they are becoming. Whatever they were involved in, Granpa was there cheering them on. Four years ago, two little girls stole his heart-Gracie Marie and Sadie Sue, his Yorkie sidekicks.
Those left to cherish his love and memory are his wife Karen Goodson, daughter Mandy Dempsey and husband Buck and their two sons Hunter and Brayden Dempsey; in-laws Barbara and Danny Hobson and brother-in-law Curtis Hobson; brother Charlie Goodson; sister DruAnn Boler and her husband Larry and their children Greg Boler, Robin Kent and Loretta Welch; numerous great and great-great nieces and nephews. George will also be missed by some very special friends, who are actually more like family. The great employees of Goodson Service Company will miss his leadership, but will carry on and do him proud.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Fred Norton, Keith Poe, David Snider, Justin Snider, Jeremy Wheeler, John Sadberry and the Employees of Goodson Service Company.
The family wishes to thank Ashton Medical Lodge Staff and Aphasia Center in Midland, TX for their loving care, compassion and friendship over this last year. These angels will forever hold a special place in our hearts.
The family suggest memorials be donated to Aphasia Center of West Texas 5214 Thomason Dr. Midland, TX 79703 or Cornerstone Christian School 1502 N. Jefferson St. San Angelo, TX 76901.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com
Published in Odessa American on May 3, 2020.