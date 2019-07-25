Home

Heartland Funeral Home Of Comanche
George O. Fletcher


1923 - 2019
George O. Fletcher Obituary
GLEN ROSE - George O. Fletcher, 95, passed away Monday July 22, 2019. A graveside service, under the direction of Heartland Funeral Home of Comanche, will be held 9:30 a.m. Saturday July 27, 2019 at the Mercer's Gap Cemetery in Comanche County, The family will greet friends at the funeral home 6-8 p.m. Friday July 26, 2019.

He was born October 18, 1923, in Comanche, TX and he was the second son to Ira Charlie Fletcher and Nettie Gertrude (Acker) Fletcher - between brothers I. Wilborn and Owen C. Fletcher.

He was married to Jacqueline Melton (Deceased) for over 65 years (Nov. 24, 1946 - Nov. 10, 2013) and together, they owned several Humble, Esso, Enco & Exxon Service Stations during the 45 years they lived in Odessa, Texas.

He attended Texas A&M University until he enlisted in the United States Army to serve his country. He served in Northern France, Ardennes, Rhineland and several other sites in Central Europe as a Sharpshooter, Mechanic and a member of a 3"/50 caliber 'gun' crew during World War II.

He was a 32nd Degree Scottish Rite Mason, a member of the Ector County Sheriff's Posse and various other organizations in Odessa.

Children are: George O. Fletcher, II of Houston, TX; J. Mark Fletcher of Granbury, TX and Suzanne (Fletcher) D'Amico of Celina, TX and their families.

Everyone who knew George will miss him terribly. He was a humble man who was devoted to his family, enjoyed working in his businesses and showed everyone who came into contact with him the Grace and Dignity of a true Texas gentleman.
Published in Odessa American on July 25, 2019
