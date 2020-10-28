MIDLAND - George "Doc" Rowell, 77, of Midland, died Monday, October 26, 2020, in Midland. Funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. October 31, 2020, at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Rosewood Chapel in Big Spring. The family will receive guests from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home in Big Spring. Burial will follow the funeral service at Resthaven Memorial Park in Midland. Arrangements are by Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland.



