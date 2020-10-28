1/
George "Doc" Rowell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MIDLAND - George "Doc" Rowell, 77, of Midland, died Monday, October 26, 2020, in Midland. Funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. October 31, 2020, at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Rosewood Chapel in Big Spring. The family will receive guests from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home in Big Spring. Burial will follow the funeral service at Resthaven Memorial Park in Midland. Arrangements are by Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Odessa American on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home
3800 N Big Spring St
Midland, TX 79710
(432) 550-5800
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved