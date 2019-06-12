ODESSA - George W. Amy, age 89, of Odessa, TX, passed away on June 9, 2019 in Odessa.



Graveside Services will be at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at Sunset Memorial Gardens with Reverend Dr. Jimmy Braswell officiating.



George was born April 13, 1930 to D.E. Amy and Louisa Elmer Amy in Lake Charles, LA. He married Betty Jones Amy on August 12, 1960 in Odessa. He worked for Texas Electric Service Company for 34 years. He was an Army Veteran of the Korean War. His hobbies were motorcycles, micro midget racing, wood working, fishing and spending time RVing with his wife and friends.



George is preceded in death by his parents, one brother and one sister.



He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Betty Amy; four sisters, Doris, Betty, Rita and Paula; numerous niece and nephews.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to charities or organizations of your choice.



The family of George Amy wish to extend our sincere and heartfelt thanks to Dr. Angirekula and his entire staff, Dr. Renuka Borra and the staff at Texas Oncology. Also, a very special thank you to Jim and Cheryl Goswick.



Published in Odessa American on June 12, 2019