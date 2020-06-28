ODESSA - George Walter McCarty age 72, of Odessa, TX passed from this life on Monday, June 22, 2020. He was born on Wednesday, September 10, 1947 in Carlsbad, New Mexico to the late Harry W. McCarty and Margie Marie Lewis.
George "Pop" was a very kind soul with a heart of gold. He would go out of his way to help others and never had a bad word to say about anyone. George always tried to see the positive in people and in every situation. He was a hard working man and always on the go, except during his afternoon naps, Pops loved his naps! George really enjoyed playing golf and when he was younger he told us a story that when he was in college they would even play golf in the winter and use colored balls so they could find them. He also enjoyed riding motorcycles and one of his favorite things was to do crosswords in the newspaper every day. Pop will be greatly missed by his family and many more friends that he has made in his 72 years. George asked that we not hold any services and he will be taken to his final resting place in Carlsbad, New Mexico where he will be placed with his loving parents for a private family gathering. I think Pop would like for everyone to sit back and reflect on the fond memories that you all have with him and celebrate his life as we do.
Those left to cherish his love and memories are his beloved wife: Priscilla McCarty; son: Michael Howell; daughter: Kimberly Barrandey and husband Chris; sister: Sally Massey and husband Larry; nieces: Kristi Powell and family and Amanda Simoneaux and family; nephew: Jeremy Massey and family; as well as four grandchildren: Kolie Howell and wife Crystal, Kobie Howell, Austin McKibben and Kaitlyn McKibben and four great-grandchildren: Shayden, Kylee, Addy and Weston Howell.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Harry and Margie McCarty.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the American Cancer Society of Odessa. Arrangements are entrusted to Acres West Funeral; Chapel and condolences to the family may be sent online at acreswestfuneral.com.
Published in Odessa American on Jun. 28, 2020.