MIDLAND, TEXAS - George Weldon Snapp of Midland, went to be with his Lord on July 17, 2020. Services will be Wednesday, July 22nd, 1:00 P.M. at First Baptist Church Chapel, Midland, with Dr. Darin Wood, officiating. Burial will be at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Odessa with Masonic graveside rites.
George was born March 27, 1932 in Fisher County, Texas to the late David and Lessie Snapp. He attended Rotan schools, Texas Trade School and Odessa College. He served in the US Army from 1953-1955 with 16 months in Korea.
George was active in his community. He was a coach, VP/Treasurer with Monahans Little League, organizer and the first VP of Monahans Girls' Softball, and director of the Monahans Jaycees. He received the 1967 Director of the Year, 1968 Monahans Youth award, Jaycees Distinguished Service award in 1968-1969, and was named the 1969 edition of Outstanding Young Men of America.
George was the founder of Snapp Lease Works, Inc. and served as President until 1995. Upon retiring, George moved to Bronte with his late wife, Jimmie, where he continued to be active in his community and in the First Baptist Church. There he was called upon to serve many positions. He served in the Bronte City Council and was elected County Commissioner in 2003. He was voted 2001 Citizen of the Year by the Bronte Chamber of Commerce. He served on the board of the following organizations: Concho Valley RSVP, Coke Food Band, Community Chest, Economic Development, Baptist Heart of Texas Camp, and organized as well as volunteered at the Bronte Nursing Home Auxiliary. He was inducted into the Senior Hall of Fame of Concho Valley RSVP in 2006. During the same year, he met and married the love of his life, Joyce Hoffman on June 3, 2006. He was a member of the Bronte Lions Club, a member and past Master of the Masonic Lodge 962 of Bronte. He was a 32nd degree Mason and a Shriner. While a member of the First Baptist Church of Bronte, George served as Sunday school teacher, money counter and check signer. In 2020, he received the Golden Trowel Award. He is currently a member of the First Baptist Church in Midland.
He celebrated life to its fullest and loved his family dearly. His outgoing disposition, positive energy and booing personality, as well as his laugh, earned him many friends. He will be missed greatly.
He is preceded in death by his parents, one son Jimmy, daughter-in-law, Beth Snapp, wife Jimmie, two sisters and two brothers. He is survived by his wife Joyce of Midland, his son David and wife Derri of Odessa; two daughters, Karen Phillips and husband Ricky of Fort Worth and Annette DiStasi and husband Gus of Carrollton; four grandsons and three granddaughters: Josh Snapp, Chris Snapp, Jeremy Snapp, Logan Dorris, Lindsay Bengogullari, Lacey Bryant, Jessica Clark, and thirteen great grandchildren. He is also survived by three step-daughters, Vickie Parker and husband Scott of Big Lake, Terry Gardner and husband Rick of Blanchard, OK, Demetra Johns and husband Lonnie of Pontotoc, TX; one step-son, Lee Daggett and wife Revis of Fort Stockton, many step grandchildren and step great grandchildren. Also surviving George is one brother, Benny Snapp of Brownwood and many nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers are Randall Pate, Javier Lujan, Josh Snapp, Chris Snapp, Logan Dorris and Jeremy Snapp. Honorary pallbearers are Martin Lee, Coach Sandusky, Fred Seay, Keith Fletcher, Jim Walker, Mike Sanders, Dean Rippetoe and Jim Storrie.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to: Heart of Texas Baptist Camp, 8025 FM 2125, Brownwood, TX 76801.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home and Crematory, Midland, Texas.
