MANY. LOUISIANA - Georgia Camille Lambert Whitfield is once again with her husband and in the house of the Lord. After a lengthy illness, she passed Monday, May 4, 2020, in Many, LA.Georgia is preceded in death by her husband Bill Whitfield, brother Jim Lambert and sister Sue Lambert Fulkerson.She is survived by three children: Richard Whitfield (wife Melissa) of Lubbock, Texas, Carole Troha (husband Joe) of Many, and Ward Whitfield (wife Karla )of Knoxville, TN, and four grandchildren, Jason Troha (wife Katie) of Burleson, Texas, Megan Gros (husband Matt) of Flower Mound, Texas, Colin Troha of Many, and Daniel Whitfield.Georgia was born on May 29, 1931, in Fairy, Texas, and lived a full life dedicated to service to her family, church and community. With great determination, she held on to her principles and nearly always achieved what she set out to accomplish.At 15, she graduated from Paschal High School in Fort Worth and magna cum laude from Texas Wesleyan University at 19. She moved to West Texas to work as a home demonstration agent and taught others to cook, sew, garden and manage a household budget. There she met and married the love of her life, Bill Whitfield. They moved to Monahans, Texas, in 1953. In the following years, she subsequently started the Title I program and has the distinction of teaching the first kindergarten class in Monahans, teaching English to Spanish-speaking children.Georgia was also a tireless volunteer and active in many organizations in town, including acting as a board member for the community concerts, Ward County American Cancer Society and the Friends of the Library. She was also a leader for Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts and Blue Birds and served on their executive boards. Georgia also made time to serve as judge for various 4H competitions. She was frequently the chairman of various organizations in town, such as PTA, and for the West Texas chapter of the Federation of Women's Clubs.She was recognized by "Who's Who in American colleges and universities," "Outstanding Young Women in America" and "Woman's Society to Christian Service," and was named Monahans Woman of the Year in 1974.At First United Methodist Church, she served in several roles, including singing in the choir, teaching Sunday school and organizing and managing vacation bible school and church camps.Many knew Georgia as an excellent baker and there were always fresh cookies in the cookie jar and pie or cake on the table. She ran a catering service in town and she not only provided food and elaborate cakes for weddings and parties about town, she also did a fair amount of wedding planning. She loved to share her knowledge of baking and held many scheduled and impromptu classes in her kitchen to girls and young ladies of the communityIn 1975, the family moved to Odessa and Georgia continued to serve the community and the church. She taught at Carver, Milam and St. Mary's Elementary schools and she loved and supported those communities. She again sang in the choir and taught Sunday school at Highland United Methodist Church. She was an active volunteer and served at the Ellen Noel Art Museum, the Library and Ronald McDonald House.The family will hold a private graveside service at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Odessa, Texas.Arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home in Odessa.