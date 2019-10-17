Odessa American Obituaries
|
Georgia Lee Yenshaw


1944 - 2019
ODESSA - Georgia Lee Yenshaw

Georgia was born on December 13, 1944 to H.H. (Hooch) and Patty Gardner.

She was raised in El Paso, Texas with her sisters Penelope Gruessing and Janet Dublin.

Georgia worked in sales and book keeping to raise her three children Donna Lynn Montelongo, Chuck Forsyth (and Anese), and Lori Chambers (and Kenny).

She enjoyed sewing, reading and crossword puzzles.

She will forever be remembered as Granny to her 7 grandchildren; Trisha, Joey, Kasey, Sarah, David, Wyatt and Elizabeth, and 12 great grandchildren. Georgia was quick to laugh and always ready to help her family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and her daughter Donna Lyn.

The family would like to thank Interim Hospice for all their help and guidance.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations be made to Hospice Service of your choice.
Published in Odessa American on Oct. 17, 2019
