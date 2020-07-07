ODESSA - Georgie Lee Russell, 90, of Odessa, passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020 at her residence. She was born November 18, 1929 in Burkburnett, TX to the late Mary Alberta (Castle) and Sydney Winfred Dodson.



She graduated from Odessa High School in 1949 and married James Russell on March 18, 1949 in Lovington, NM. Georgie managed a convenience store for Wood Oil Co for 17 years and retired in 1991. She then went to work for WalMart in 1993 and retired again in 2003.



Georgie loved cooking for all of her family. She enjoyed making homemade candy at Christmastime and was well known for her homemade popcorn balls at Halloween. She enjoyed growing her Coca-Cola collections. She was loved by all who knew her and would help anyone who needed it. Georgie loved her family and especially enjoyed spoiling all of the grandchildren.



She is survived by her sons, Donny Russell of Marble Falls and Barney Russell and wife Debbie of Rosenburg; daughter, Becky Bell of Odessa; stepchildren, Kenneth Russell and wife Pat and Betty Mobley; 12 grandchildren; 38 great grandchildren; 18 great-great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.



Georgie is preceded in death by her husband, James Russell; parents, Sydney and Mary Dodson; brothers, Joe Dodson and Jess Dodson; and sisters, Myrtle Hilder, Easter Savage, and Lorene Tyra.



The family will receive friends for visitation on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 from 5-9 PM at Hubbard-Kelly Funeral Home. Funeral services will be Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at 1 PM at Hubbard-Kelly Funeral Home with Rev. Jimmy Mobley officiating. Interment will be held privately at the Rosehill section of Ector County Cemetery.



