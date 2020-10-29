1/1
Gerald Kendall Fugit
ODESSA - Gerald Kendall Fugit,89 years old, follower of Jesus, went to be with his Lord, on October 24, 2020.

Gerald was born on February 19, 1931 to Lawrence and Dorothy Fugit in Indianapolis, Indiana

He attended Texas Christian University and received a Bachelor of Arts in 1953 and went on to Southern Methodist University and received his Bachelor of Laws in 1955. After law school he joined the U.S. Army and was honorably discharged as a Captain During law school he was set up on a blind date and met the love of his life Bette on the steps of the law school. He married Bette Fran Montgomery on February 14, 1959, in Matador, Texas.

He began his career as an attorney in Odessa Texas. He served as Ector County Judge from 1959 to 1966 and during that time was the youngest County Judge in the State of Texas. He accomplished so many things for Ector County and the City of Odessa. One of his major achievements was the building and dedication of the Ector County Court House in 1964.

Gerald was first and foremost a lover of Jesus Christ and spreading the Gospel. He had a weekly Christian radio program for years, taught Sunday school and was in his family the "theologian in residence". He funded the building of a church in Zimbabwe, Africa and was present for the dedication. He also funded a church in Santiago, Chile and in Panama. He was active in the Gideons spreading the Gospel by distributing Bibles. He served on the Board of Trustees at Milligan University from 1994 to 1997. Prior to that he served on the Board of Advisors. He also was on the Board of Dallas Christian College for many years.

He is survived by his wife Bette of the home and daughter, Deborah of Dallas.

A graveside celebration will be held on Sunday, November 1 st at 2:30 p.m. in Matador, Texas - East Mound Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the following:

Milligan University

Fugit Scholarship

P.O. Box 750

Milligan TN 37682

Gideons International

P.O. Box 11227

Odessa, TX 79760

North Texas Food Bank

Senior Programming

3677 Mapleshade Lane

Plano TX 75075



Published in Odessa American on Oct. 29, 2020.
