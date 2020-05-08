Gerald Samuel "Jerry" Benton
ODESSA - Gerald (Jerry) Samuel Benton, age 71, of Odessa, Texas passed away on May 5, 2020 at Medical Center Hospital in Odessa, Texas. Graveside Services will be at 1:00 PM, Friday, May 8, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Gardens with Reverend Dr. Jimmy Braswell officiating. Social distancing is still in effect, so we ask for immediate family only at the graveside. Friends and other family members are welcome to stay in their vehicles and listen to the service via radio tuned to FM channel 104.9 or to watch the live stream from his webpage at www.sunsetodessa.com. Jerry was born in Abilene, Texas on February 22, 1049. He graduated from Odessa High School in 1968 and went to Odessa College. Jerry also graduated from West Texas A&M in Canyon, Texas with a Chemical Engineer degree. He was a lifelong Odessa Bronco and Dallas Cowboy football fan. Jerry retired from Baker Hughes in 2015. He was a Baptist with a kind and generous personality. He will be truly missed. Jerry is preceded in death by his father, Ford Benton and mother, Willie Rachel Benton. He is survived by his aunt Rosa Smith and numerous cousins. Memorials may be sent to the charity of donor's choice. Sincere thanks to Betty Hill, John and Donna Patton and to Medical Center Hospital. Arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home. To send family condolences please sign his guestbook at www.sunsetodessa.com.



Published in Odessa American on May 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
8
Graveside service
1:00 PM
Sunset Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Sunset Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home
6801 E. Business 20
Odessa, TX 79762
432-362-2331
