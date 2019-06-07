|
|
ODESSA - Gerri Kephart, 90, of Odessa, Texas passed away Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at Medical Center Hospital. Gerri was born in Denham Springs, LA to Carson and Ola Wiest. She attended grade school in Lovington, NM, and later graduated from Abilene Christian University in 1950 with a bachelor's degree. She began teaching in Hobbs, NM then moved to Odessa in 1962 teaching at John Ireland Elementary. She retired in 1985. She was a devoted Christian who was a member of Sherwood Church of Christ where she attended regularly. She is survived by her husband of 67 years Johnny Kephart of Odessa, Texas, her sister Sonny and husband Mike Robinson of Wellington, Kansas. There are no service scheduled at this time. Services entrusted to Hubbard Kelly Funeral Home of Odessa, Texas.
Published in Odessa American on June 7, 2019