Odessa American Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hubbard-Kelly Funeral Home
601 North Alleghaney
Odessa, TX 79761
(432) 332-0991
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerri Kephart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerri Kephart


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Gerri Kephart Obituary
ODESSA - Gerri Kephart, 90, of Odessa, Texas passed away Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at Medical Center Hospital. Gerri was born in Denham Springs, LA to Carson and Ola Wiest. She attended grade school in Lovington, NM, and later graduated from Abilene Christian University in 1950 with a bachelor's degree. She began teaching in Hobbs, NM then moved to Odessa in 1962 teaching at John Ireland Elementary. She retired in 1985. She was a devoted Christian who was a member of Sherwood Church of Christ where she attended regularly. She is survived by her husband of 67 years Johnny Kephart of Odessa, Texas, her sister Sonny and husband Mike Robinson of Wellington, Kansas. There are no service scheduled at this time. Services entrusted to Hubbard Kelly Funeral Home of Odessa, Texas.
Published in Odessa American on June 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hubbard-Kelly Funeral Home
Download Now