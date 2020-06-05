STANTON, TX - Gilbert Bobby Vera Cruz, 67, of Stanton, TX, died Wednesday, June 3, 2020, in Stanton. Funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. June 8, 2020, at Primera Iglesia Bautista, 507 N Tyler Street in Midland. Burial will follow at Serenity Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Midland. Survivors include sons, Mike Vera Cruz, Pat Vera Cruz, and Chris Vera Cruz. Arrangements are by Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland.
Published in Odessa American on Jun. 5, 2020.