ODESSA - Gilbert N. Sanchez, 74, of Odessa, TX passed away Thursday, September 17, 2020 in Odessa, TX. A private graveside burial is planned for September 21 at Serenity Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Midland, TX.



Gilbert N. Sanchez was born on December 31, 1945 in Midland, Texas to Inez and Guadalupe Sanchez. He attended elementary and secondary schools in Midland and Stanton, TX and graduated from Stanton High School in 1964. Mr. Sanchez attended Sul Ross State University where he obtained his bachelor's of Science degree in 1967 and his Masters of Education in 1974. During his college years, he developed his great talent as an artist, specializing in watercolor painting. An educator for 50 years, Mr. Sanchez taught elementary and middle school at Barstow ISD, La Feria ISD and Crystal City ISD. Additionally, he spent 25 years teaching Art at Bowie Junior High School in Odessa. He was known for his extreme artistic talent, corny jokes and ornery pranks. He especially loved sending new students and new teachers to see the swimming pool on top of Bowie Jr. High. After retiring from public schools in 1999, Mr. Sanchez worked as a teacher, grant director and mentor at The University of Texas of the Permian Basin until 2018. He was known for helping students, who he affectionately called his "little lambs," acquire funding for their education, pass certification exams and move into careers in education.



Mr. Sanchez was known for his generosity and would gladly "give the shirt off his back," when someone was in need. He never hesitated to volunteer and give back to the community. Mr. Sanchez was a member of the Board of Directors for Family Promise of Odessa, a non-profit organization, serving homeless families with children. At FPO, he enjoyed painting and sprucing up the Day Center for the guests and providing a good laugh for the staff. Mr. Sanchez loved gospel and Tejano music and dancing. His hobbies were traveling (especially to San Antonio), watercolors, jewelry making and woodworking. He loved spending time with his children, grandchildren and close friends. He was a member of Holy Redeemer Catholic Church and attended New Life Church as well.



Survivors include a daughter, Cindy Sanchez Vancyckle and husband Tim of Odessa, Sons, Danny Sanchez of Austin and Nick Sanchez of Dallas. Grandchildren include Kamden, Katalina and Kenzie Vansyckle of Odessa; and, Frank, Julia and Emily Sanchez of the Dallas area. He leaves behind many friends and former students to cherish his memory as well. The family suggest memorials to Family Promise of Odessa, P.O. Box 12781 Odessa, TX 79768. "A teacher plants the seeds of knowledge, sprinkles them with love, and patiently nurtures their growth to produce tomorrow's dreams."( Author Unknown) Arrangements are under the direction of Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home.



