1/1
Gilbert Nick Sanchez
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gilbert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ODESSA - Gilbert N. Sanchez, 74, of Odessa, TX passed away Thursday, September 17, 2020 in Odessa, TX. A private graveside burial is planned for September 21 at Serenity Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Midland, TX.

Gilbert N. Sanchez was born on December 31, 1945 in Midland, Texas to Inez and Guadalupe Sanchez. He attended elementary and secondary schools in Midland and Stanton, TX and graduated from Stanton High School in 1964. Mr. Sanchez attended Sul Ross State University where he obtained his bachelor's of Science degree in 1967 and his Masters of Education in 1974. During his college years, he developed his great talent as an artist, specializing in watercolor painting. An educator for 50 years, Mr. Sanchez taught elementary and middle school at Barstow ISD, La Feria ISD and Crystal City ISD. Additionally, he spent 25 years teaching Art at Bowie Junior High School in Odessa. He was known for his extreme artistic talent, corny jokes and ornery pranks. He especially loved sending new students and new teachers to see the swimming pool on top of Bowie Jr. High. After retiring from public schools in 1999, Mr. Sanchez worked as a teacher, grant director and mentor at The University of Texas of the Permian Basin until 2018. He was known for helping students, who he affectionately called his "little lambs," acquire funding for their education, pass certification exams and move into careers in education.

Mr. Sanchez was known for his generosity and would gladly "give the shirt off his back," when someone was in need. He never hesitated to volunteer and give back to the community. Mr. Sanchez was a member of the Board of Directors for Family Promise of Odessa, a non-profit organization, serving homeless families with children. At FPO, he enjoyed painting and sprucing up the Day Center for the guests and providing a good laugh for the staff. Mr. Sanchez loved gospel and Tejano music and dancing. His hobbies were traveling (especially to San Antonio), watercolors, jewelry making and woodworking. He loved spending time with his children, grandchildren and close friends. He was a member of Holy Redeemer Catholic Church and attended New Life Church as well.

Survivors include a daughter, Cindy Sanchez Vancyckle and husband Tim of Odessa, Sons, Danny Sanchez of Austin and Nick Sanchez of Dallas. Grandchildren include Kamden, Katalina and Kenzie Vansyckle of Odessa; and, Frank, Julia and Emily Sanchez of the Dallas area. He leaves behind many friends and former students to cherish his memory as well. The family suggest memorials to Family Promise of Odessa, P.O. Box 12781 Odessa, TX 79768. "A teacher plants the seeds of knowledge, sprinkles them with love, and patiently nurtures their growth to produce tomorrow's dreams."( Author Unknown) Arrangements are under the direction of Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Odessa American on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
21
Graveside service
Serenity Memorial Gardens Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home
1502 N Lamesa Rd
Midland, TX 79701
(432) 683-5577
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The ODESSA AMERICAN

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved