Ellis Funeral Home
801 Andrews Highway
Midland, TX 79701
(432) 683-5555
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ellis Funeral Home
801 Andrews Highway
Midland, TX 79701
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
10:00 AM
Ellis Funeral Home
801 Andrews Highway
Midland, TX 79701
View Map
Gladine Lily (Childers) Seago


1921 - 2020
Gladine Lily (Childers) Seago Obituary
HOUSTON - Gladine Lily (Childers) Seago passed away December 29, 2019. Born to John Nelson Childers and Anna (Parsons) Childers in Thurber, TX, Jan. 7, 1921. She married Edward Hugh Seago July 15, 1939. After WWII they settled in Midland, TX, where they raised three children. After his death, Gladine moved to Houston where she resided until her death.

She is survived by her children Yancy (Seago) Pitman of Oak Ridge, TN, Edward Nelson Seago of Cape Town, RSA, and William Wesley Seago of Houston, TX; two granddaughters, Molly (Pitman) Ogden of Oak Ridge, TN and her husband, Mitch; Lynette (Pitman) Silva of Dublin, Ireland; two great-grandchildren, Joseph Ogden and David Ogden; and by two nieces and 6 nephews.

Visitation will be Friday, Jan. 10, from 6:00 - 8:00 PM, with a memorial service on Saturday, Jan. 11, at 10:00 AM, both at Ellis Funeral Home, Midland, TX, with graveside burial to follow.
Published in Odessa American on Jan. 5, 2020
