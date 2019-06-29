MIDLAND - Gladys Hill Nickell (March 12, 1925 - June 23, 2019) age 94, of Midland, Texas passed away June 23, 2019 in Hospice Care at Midland Memorial Hospital. She was born March 12, 1925 in Miles, Texas to Roy L. and Frances Siebel Hill. She grew up in Ballinger, Texas and graduated from Ballinger High School in 1942. She received an Associate of Arts Degree from San Angelo College (now Angelo State University) in 1944 and a Bachelor of Science Degree from Texas Technological College (now Texas Tech University) in 1949.



Gladys taught school in San Angelo, Texas from 1946-1952. She was also a civilian employee for the Department of Air Force at Goodfellow Field in San Angelo in 1952. From 1953-54, she worked at Laughlin Air Force Base in Del Rio, Texas and at Reese Air Force Base in Lubbock, Texas from 1956-1958.



She married Robert L. Nickell, Jr. November 11, 1954 in Ballinger, Texas and they were able to celebrate their 50th Wedding Anniversary November 11, 2004 before his death on December 8, 2004.



She served in various organizations. She was a charter member of the Permian Aimees for thirty six years, a former member of the Petroleum Engineers Wives for thirty five years and a member of First Presbyterian Church where she spent many hours volunteering in the church office and delivering meals even into her eighties. She enjoyed playing tennis until she reached eighty five years young. She truly loved life, enjoyed cooking and collecting recipes and she loved visiting with all her wonderful friends.



She is survived by a brother/sister-in-law and their three children: Walter and Jacqueline Hill (Ft. Worth), Molly Hale (Ft. Worth), Jack Walter Hill (Dallas) and Nancy and Mike Plunk (Aledo), a brother-in-law, Herbert M. Kurtz (Linden, Texas), a niece and husband Melissa and Glenn Lanier (Linden, Texas), and two special friends, Rick and Beverly Armstrong (Midland) along with many others.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert L. Nickell, Jr., her parents and two sisters, Mildred ("Mickey") Howard (Corpus Christi) and Clara Bell ("C.B.") Kurtz (Arlington); and a special niece, SFC Merideth Howard, US Army (Alameda, CA.)



Funeral Services will be Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., First Presbyterian Church in Midland, Texas, with Dr. Steve Schorr and Rev. Charles Teixeira officiating. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery, Ballinger, Texas at 4:00 p.m.



Pallbearers will be Rick Armstrong, Gene Hodge, Bob Hodge, Johnnie Howard and Butch Ladd.



Memorials may be made to: Jubilee Fund, First Presbyterian Church, 800 West Texas Avenue, Midland, Texas 79707; Merideth L. Howard '76 Memorial Scholarship Fund, The Association of Former Students Texas A&M University, 505 George Bush Drive, College Station, Texas 77840-2916; Hospice of Midland, 911 West Texas Avenue, Midland, Texas 79701.



Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com. Published in Odessa American on June 29, 2019