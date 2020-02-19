|
|
ODESSA - Gloria Yvonne Karr, 82, of Odessa, Texas was called home on Friday, February 14th, 2020 in Odessa.
She was born April 27, 1937 to Raymond Vaughn and Eva Marie Westbrook in Menard, TX where she later graduated from Menard High School in 1955.
On January 24, 1959 she married the love of her life Joe R. Karr of Odessa, TX who remained her devoted husband until her passing.
Gloria had a flair for being creative, from knitting or quilting, or metal-working, making ceramics or building clocks, she loved using her artistic talents to make gifts for the people she loved. Her creativity and caring nature were also present in her kitchen. Nobody left her home without being well fed and knowing that they were loved.
Gloria was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Eva Westbrook, her sons Raymond Thompson and Joe M Karr, and daughter Sharon Thompson.
Gloria is survived by her loving husband, Joe R Karr and son Michael Karr of Odessa, sister Billie Morris of Incline Village NV, four grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren, all of whom will miss her dearly.
Services will be held at Martinez Funeral Home Chapel at 10:00 am on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 with a brief service and burial to follow at 4:00 pm in Menard, Texas. Arrangements are entrusted to Martinez Funeral Home and Crematory.
Published in Odessa American on Feb. 19, 2020