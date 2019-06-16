Odessa American Obituaries
Glyne Myers Baum


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Glyne Myers Baum Obituary
ODESSA - Glyne Myers Baum, age 85, of Odessa, passed away at home on June 13, 2019.

Funeral Services will be at 1:00 PM, Monday, June 17, 2019 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Greg Morris officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens.

Glyne was born August 26, 1933 in Aspermont, Texas to Lola and Odell Myers. She graduated from Aspermont High School and Eastern New Mexico University in Portales, New Mexico. While in college she met her husband to be, David Carlisle Baum, and they married in 1954.

Glyne and David moved to Odessa in 1956 with their baby daughter, Cindy. Within a few years their son Tim was born. Glyne began her teaching career after her children started school. She taught business and typing courses at Permian High School from 1964 until 1978. She made many lifelong friends among the faculty and staff and dearly loved her years teaching at Permian.

Along with her husband David, Glyne helped to found Bethany Christian Church in Odessa. During the almost 60 years she attended Bethany, she taught Sunday School, served as a deacon, an elder, and was chairperson of the board. She was always proud to have been a charter member of her church.

Glyne belonged to the Contemporary Study Club for many years. She also loved to play tennis and spend time in the mountains of Ruidoso. She was a Reach to Recovery volunteer for the . Making friends and helping others was her passion.

Glyne is survived by her husband of 65 years, David Baum, her daughter, Cindy Baum Sims and husband David, her son, Tim Baum and wife Linda, and brother Gary Myers.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the America , the Food Bank or a .

Arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.sunsetodessa.com.
Published in Odessa American on June 16, 2019
