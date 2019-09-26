|
ODESSA - Gorge Salinas, 48, of Odessa, passed away Sunday, September 22, 2019 at Medical Center Hospital in Odessa, Texas.
Visitation will be held 1pm to 9pm on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 and 9am to 6pm Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Martinez Funeral Home Chapel with two Rosary's to be held both at 7pm one at Martinez Funeral Home Wednesday, September 25, 2019 and Thursday, September 26, 2019, at St, Anthony`s Catholic Church.
Mass will be celebrated at 10am Friday, September 27, 2019 at St. Anthony`s Catholic Church (1321 W. Monahans St. Odessa, Texas 79763) with Burial to be followed at Ector County Cemetery in the Odessa II Section.
Gorge was born in Hereford, TX to Epimenio and Angelita Salinas on September 24, 1970. He graduated from Sudan High School, earned an economics degree from Texas Tech University, and completed graduate School of Banking from Louisiana State University. He married Lynette Rios on July 1, 2000 in Odessa. He worked as a banker for West Texas State Bank for 18 years. He was involved as a leader of St. Joseph's/St. Anthony's Catholic Churches.
Gorge is preceded in death by maternal grandparents Acension Rangel and Guadalupe Suarez as well as paternal grandparents Epimenio Salinas, Sr. and Inez Salinas.
Gorge is survived by Lynette Salinas, spouse; Lucas Salinas, son; Marcos Salinas, son; Epimenio and Angelita Salinas, parents; Eddie Salinas, brother; Rosemary (Joey) Dominguez, sister; Epimenio Salinas III, brother; Rios Family, in laws; 4 nephews, 3 nieces, 1 great nephew, and 2 great nieces.
Gorge had a love of all sports most especially the Texas Tech Red Raiders, the Dallas Cowboys, and the Texas Rangers. Gorge was very friendly and never met a stranger. He was fun loving and quick-witted. He never missed the opportunity for a good comeback. He was a numbers guy and people were often surprised at his love of Algebra.
Pallbearers will be Joey Dominguez, Filiberto Gonzalez, Felipe Heredia, Marcos Lopez, Nicholas Miramontes, Ejay Navarrette, Jerel Navarrette, and Robert Rivas.
The family wishes to extend our sincere appreciation to our extended families, our close friends, our St. Mary's Catholic School Family, our St. Joseph's/St. Anthony's Catholic Churches Family, and our co-workers.
Published in Odessa American on Sept. 26, 2019