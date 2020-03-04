|
ODESSA - Grace "Gerry" Chelette
Our precious mom, Grace "Gerry" Chelette, left this world for her heavenly home March 1, 2020. She was 92 years old. Born to Luby McFarland and Emmie Ola McFarland, January 14, 1928 in Pelly, Texas.
She is survived by her four children; daughter, Vicki Davis (Rick) of Odessa. Sons; Charles Chelette (Janet) of Aylett, Virginia, Mark Chelette (Wendy) of Wimberley, Texas and Dan Chelette (Barbie) of Odessa. Eleven grandchildren; Raye Lynn White (Scott), Julie Payne (David), Rich Davis (Roslen,), Brad Davis (ShawnDee), Trent Chelette (Amanda), Ryan Chelette (Morgan), Tara Wright (Michael), Hunter Chelette (Sabrina), Blair Chelette, Jacob Chelette (Lindsey) Sterling Chelette. Twenty-seven great grandchildren, and four great-great grandchildren. One brother, Carl McFarland (Shirley) and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Hubert Chelette, two sisters, Helen Read and Robbie Chandler (Cotton). One brother, Harold McFarland (Lou).
Visitation will be March 6, 2020, 6:00-8:00 PM at Hubbard-Kelly Funeral Home.
Services will be March 7, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Crescent Park Baptist Church with Rev. Dwight Reagan will officiate. A Private Burial will follow.
In Lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Crescent Park Baptist Church or Meals on Wheels.
Published in Odessa American on Mar. 4, 2020