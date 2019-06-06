ODESSA, TX - Grace Elizabeth "Sammie" Hamilton, age 80, passed from this life Monday, June 3, 2019 in Odessa, TX. She was born Friday, January 20, 1939 in Cross Plains, TX to Marie Perryman Eakin.



Sammie was a humble, loving woman who was very giving. She was a caring mother, wife, sister and grandmother. She loved taking care of animals. She enjoyed crochet, was artistic and loved the color peach and butterflies.



Those left to cherish her love and her memories are her husband of 58 years: Thomas George Hamilton; sons: Thomas, Jr., Kenneth Hamilton, Glenn Hamilton and wife Martha, Larry Hurt, Michael Hamilton and wife Lenna, Charles "Flash" Hamilton, Bruce Hamilton and Shane Hamilton and wife Jennifer; daughters: Debra Hurt, Sheila Marie Hamilton and Tammy Bassett; Brother: Stevie Perryman; sister-in-law: Virginia Bassett; thirteen grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.



She is preceded in death by her parents and sister.



Graveside Services will be 11:00 am Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Arrangements are entrusted to Acres West Funeral Chapel and condolences to the family may be sent online at acreswestfuneral.com.



In lieu of flowers, please make donations to M.D. Anderson Hospital in Houston, TX.