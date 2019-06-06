Home

POWERED BY

Services
Acres West Funeral Chapel & Crematory
8115 W. University Blvd.
Odessa, TX 79764
(432) 381-9000
Resources
More Obituaries for Grace Hamilton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Grace "Sammie" Hamilton


1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Grace "Sammie" Hamilton Obituary
ODESSA, TX - Grace Elizabeth "Sammie" Hamilton, age 80, passed from this life Monday, June 3, 2019 in Odessa, TX. She was born Friday, January 20, 1939 in Cross Plains, TX to Marie Perryman Eakin.

Sammie was a humble, loving woman who was very giving. She was a caring mother, wife, sister and grandmother. She loved taking care of animals. She enjoyed crochet, was artistic and loved the color peach and butterflies.

Those left to cherish her love and her memories are her husband of 58 years: Thomas George Hamilton; sons: Thomas, Jr., Kenneth Hamilton, Glenn Hamilton and wife Martha, Larry Hurt, Michael Hamilton and wife Lenna, Charles "Flash" Hamilton, Bruce Hamilton and Shane Hamilton and wife Jennifer; daughters: Debra Hurt, Sheila Marie Hamilton and Tammy Bassett; Brother: Stevie Perryman; sister-in-law: Virginia Bassett; thirteen grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents and sister.

Graveside Services will be 11:00 am Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Arrangements are entrusted to Acres West Funeral Chapel and condolences to the family may be sent online at acreswestfuneral.com.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to M.D. Anderson Hospital in Houston, TX.
Published in Odessa American on June 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now