ODESSA - Prayer services for Grace L. Gomez, 62, of Odessa will be held on October 10, 2019 at American Heritage Funeral Home from 10:00 am to 8:00 pm. A funeral service will be held in the American Heritage Chapel at 1:00 pm on October 11, 2019.
Grace was born on September 18, 1957 in Odessa, Texas. She loved dancing, playing pool, her family and was always cooking something wonderful in the kitchen. The joy of her laughter and her love to laugh incited happiness for everyone around her.
Grace is preceded in death by her parents Federico H Lujan and Otilia Martinez and her brother Uvaldo Lujan.
Left to cherish her memory are daughter, Emily Marie Gomez and son, Eric Eduardo Gomez both of Odessa; grandchildren Trino Sanchez, Jr., Trino Sanchez III, Trino Sanchez IV, Kaya Marie Gomez and Spencer James Voss Gomez; brothers, Raymond Lujan,Tony Lujan and Freddy Lujan and sisters, Sylvia McFall , Laura Valenzuela, Barbara Lujan and Ann Lujan.
Published in Odessa American on Oct. 11, 2019