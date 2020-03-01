Odessa American Obituaries
Sunset Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home
6801 E. Business 20
Odessa, TX 79762
432-362-2331
Rosary
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
5:00 PM
Sunset Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home
6801 E. Business 20
Odessa, TX 79762
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church
7601 N. Grandview
Odessa, TX
View Map
Service
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
11:00 AM
Sunset Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home
6801 E. Business 20
Odessa, TX 79762
View Map
1942 - 2020
Graciela Gutierrez Chapa Obituary
ODESSA - On February 27, 2020, our beloved mother, Graciela Gutierrez Chapa left us to be with our Heavenly Father.

Rosary will be recited on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at 5:00 pm at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home. Mass of the Christian Burial will be on Monday, March 2, 2020 at 10:00 am at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens.

She was born July 29, 1942 in Edcouch, TX to Jose Everardo Gutierrez and Piedad Villarreal Gutierrez. On June 15, 1959 she married the love of her life Guadalupe Chapa. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, who spent most of her time loving and caring not only for her family but for anyone in need.

Graciela is preceded in death by her husband Guadalupe Chapa and her parents Jose and Piedad Gutierrez and her brother Joe Gutierrez.

Graciela is survived by her daughter Elvia Ramirez and her husband Israel, sons Freddie Chapa and his wife Delma, Joe E. Chapa and his wife Cindy, and Wally Chapa and his wife Manuela; grandchildren Beatrice Alaniz, Joe Adrian Chapa, Julian Chapa, Bianca Orozco, Naomi Porras, Rachael Ramirez, Aldo Deras, Dede Prado, Joshua Chapa, Freddie Chapa Jr., Arnaldo Deras, Kassandra Chapa, Emely Chapa, and 29 great grandchildren; siblings Martha Harbison, Christina & her husband Amador Leal, Jaime & his wife Mary Gutierrez, Noemi & her husband Richie Leal, Olga Saenz, and Mari & her husband Roy Tamez.

Pall bearers are Joe Adrian Chapa, Joshua Chapa, Freddie Chapa Jr., Julian Chapa, Arnaldo Deras, and Aldo Deras.

Arrangements are under the direction of Sunset Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home. To sign the guestbook, please go to www.sunsetodessa.com.
Published in Odessa American on Mar. 1, 2020
