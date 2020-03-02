|
ODESSA - Gran Lee Johnson, age 80, of Odessa, passed from this life on Thursday, February 27, 2020. He began his earthly journey in Kermit, TX on December 16, 1939, born to the late Verlis William and Laura Mae Johnson. He began working with his dad when he was only 9 years old, driving a truck and moving houses. He continued to work and go to school, also driving a dump truck for B.S. Beck. He graduated from Kermit High School in 1959. He met the love of his life while in high school, Betty Beck Johnson, and they were married on June 12, 1960, and have been married for 59 years.
Gran went to work in the oilfield after graduation which led them to move from Kermit, ending up in Odessa, TX, where he went to work for an engineering survey company. His boss taught him all about surveying and engineering construction, giving him books to read and putting him on small projects overseeing the complete construction of a concrete bridge. He also attended Odessa College, working towards an Engineering degree. He was able to take the knowledge and experience he gained to the City of Odessa, Engineering department, where he worked for 32 years. Gran retired from the City of Odessa as the Construction Supervisor of the Engineering Department. He then went to work at Overhead Door Company, part time as an estimator, working there for 16 years. Gran was a jack of all trades and a work-a-holic who instilled his work ethic in his children and grandchildren.
Gran was a member of Northside Baptist Church in Odessa for 55 years. He loved his church home, pastors, and all the friends he made over the years. He coached the Royal Ambassadors basketball teams at the church when his two sons, Eddie and Dan, were teenagers. He also coached his two sons in baseball while they were growing up. An outdoorsman, Gran enjoyed hunting, boating, riding motorcycles/dirt bikes, going to the lake, playing golf, working on cars, racing, and playing sports. He was a great storyteller of events throughout his lifetime, and always had his family intrigued. Gran cherished his family and the time he spent with all of them.
Those left to cherish his love and memory are his beloved wife: Betty Johnson; sons: Eddie Johnson and wife Debbie, Dan Johnson and wife Dianne; five grandchildren: Justin Johnson and wife Randi, James Johnson and wife Kim, Nicole Johnson, Dan Johnson II, Jessica Banegas and husband Ben; thirteen great-grandchildren: Tanor, Mckenzie, Landon, Paige, Bradlee, Jett, Kasyn, Karlyn, Mason, Braylea, Kyle, Jace and Olivia; brother: Daniel Johnson and wife Rebecca; and sister: Debrah Ham.
He is preceded in death by his parents: Mr. & Mrs. V. W. Johnson; brother: David Johnson; his mother and father-in-law: Bernis and Zula "Dude" Beck; and grandmother: Ruby Olson.
Funeral services will be held at Northside Baptist Church in Odessa on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 10:00 am, officiated by Bro. Clydel Chapman. Burial will be at Kermit Cemetery in Kermit, TX at 2:00 pm.
Arrangements are entrusted to Acres West Funeral Chapel and condolences may be sent to the family online at acreswestfuneral.com.
Published in Odessa American on Mar. 2, 2020