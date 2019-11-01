|
|
ODESSA - Age 36
On October 26, 2019, Gregg lost his hard-fought battle with cancer at MD Anderson in Houston after previously beating it in 2005.
Gregg was born April 8th, 1983 in Odessa, TX to Henry D. Bryan Sr. and Susan Louise Ferrell.
Gregg was a loving, hardworking and devoted father. Reading and building with Legos were some of his favorite pastimes with his children. Always smiling through any hardships to show how much he loved them. He enjoyed documentaries of all kinds, history, cartoons, cars, ghost hunters, heavy metal music, horror films, and video games.
He is survived by his parents Henry David Bryan Sr. and Susan Ferrell, stepfather Johnny Ray Ferrell, his wife Kristin, daughters Alexis and Ayla, son Jaxon, brother David Bryan and wife Samantha, brother Steven Brown and wife Paulette, brothers Josh and Johnathan Bryan, sister Rebecca Bryan and grandmother Mary Livesay of Odessa, TX, grandparents Burt and Grace Sperling of New York, numerous aunts and uncles, and many extended family and friends - all of whom were truly blessed to have known him.
The family would like to thank his employer Rexel Electrical of Midland, UPS of Odessa, Michael and Marchelle Ferrell, Gina and Verl Kenyon, Celina Sais, Irma Arroyo, Jose Reyes and family, Josh Shuffield and everyone that has supported our family throughout this year. "Friday's Child is Loving and Giving..."
A Memorial and Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Published in Odessa American on Nov. 1, 2019