ODESSA - Guadalupe Hinojos Galindo, age 76, of Odessa, TX passed from this life on Monday, April 27, 2020. He was born on Sunday, December 12, 1943 in Salada, Coahuila, Mexico to the late Sebastian and Librada Galindo. He worked in the oilfield but loved horses. He was a hard worker who worked on a ranch, breaking horses and racing horses. An excellent husband, dad, and grandfather, he loved his family with all of his heart. His presence will be greatly missed!
Those left to cherish his love and memories are his beloved wife of 49 years: Dominga A. Galindo; sons: Uriel A. Galindo and wife Eva and Guadalupe Galindo Jr. and wife Erica; grandchildren: Uriel Galindo Jr. and wife Kimberly, Damian Galindo, Guadalupe Galindo III, Odalis Galindo and husband Alfredo Jr., Litzy Galindo and husband Israel, Sebastian Galindo, Mia Y. Galindo, Ariel Galindo and Jessica Payen; and great-grandchildren: Natalie N. Galindo, Leiru A. Galindo, and Isaiah Gutierrez.
Rosary will be recited at Acres West 24 Hour Chapel on Sunday evening at 7:00 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 am on Monday, May 4, 2020 with burial to follow at Odessa II Gardens section of Ector County Cemetery.
Arrangements are entrusted to Acres West Funeral Chapel and condolences to the family may be sent online at acreswestfuneral.com.
Those left to cherish his love and memories are his beloved wife of 49 years: Dominga A. Galindo; sons: Uriel A. Galindo and wife Eva and Guadalupe Galindo Jr. and wife Erica; grandchildren: Uriel Galindo Jr. and wife Kimberly, Damian Galindo, Guadalupe Galindo III, Odalis Galindo and husband Alfredo Jr., Litzy Galindo and husband Israel, Sebastian Galindo, Mia Y. Galindo, Ariel Galindo and Jessica Payen; and great-grandchildren: Natalie N. Galindo, Leiru A. Galindo, and Isaiah Gutierrez.
Rosary will be recited at Acres West 24 Hour Chapel on Sunday evening at 7:00 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 am on Monday, May 4, 2020 with burial to follow at Odessa II Gardens section of Ector County Cemetery.
Arrangements are entrusted to Acres West Funeral Chapel and condolences to the family may be sent online at acreswestfuneral.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Odessa American on May 3, 2020.