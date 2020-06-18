CHIHUAHUA, CHIH. - Guadalupe "Lupe" Loera of Odessa went to heaven on June 12, 2020. Lupe was born in Chihuahua, Mexico to the late Agustin Morales and Romana Arpero on November 18, 1959. She married Javier Loera on November 8, 1994. Lupe, or Nana as her grandkids affectionately nicknamed her, loved family gatherings and was often described as "one of the strongest women to have lived."
Lupe is survived by her husband Javier Loera; Children: Rosie Lizalde and her husband Richie, Daniel Regalado and his fiancee Jana Elrod, Cruz Regalado and his wife Kristabel, and Mike Regalado; Grandchildren: Jose Regalado and his fiancee Lizbeth Lomeli, Samantha Regalado, Carlos Regalado, Ricky Lizalde, Daniel C. Regalado, Aidan Regalado, Eli Regalado, Isaiah Regalado, and Seth Regalado.
Pallbearers will be Isaiah Regalado, Daniel C. Regalado, Carlos Regalado, Aidan Regalado, Seth Regalado, and Eli Regalado.
Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 pm at Martinez Funeral Home Chapel with family officiating. Burial will follow at Ector County Cemetery in Odessa II Section. Arrangements are entrusted to Martinez Funeral Home Chapel. Due to Covid 19 Pandemic viewing and visitations are limited to family only.
Please visit website at www.martinezfuneral.com to sign guestbook and for condolences online.
Published in Odessa American on Jun. 18, 2020.