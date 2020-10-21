1/1
Guadalupe M. Wolfe
ODESSA - Guadalupe M. Wolfe, 80, of Odessa, went home to be with the Lord on October 18, 2020. She was born to Jose and Juanita Estopellan on January 2, 1940. She was a member of Life and Grace Lutheran Church. She worked for Taco Villa for 34 years.

She is preceded in death by her parents and sister, Marylou Shupe. Those left to cherish her love and memory are her daughter, Patricia Gutierrez and husband, Leo; son, John Wolfe and wife Annie; son, Harold Wolfe and wife Maryann; daughter, Anita Viscaino and husband Jevon; eight grandchildren; three great grandchildren; seven brothers; four sisters; and lots of nieces and nephews...who referred to her as their favorite Tia.

Lupe was the best mom ever, by far the coolest grandma, and was second mom to her younger siblings. She was affectionately known as "Lupe Mom" to many. Her smile would light up the room. She had a kind heart. She never wanted anything for herself, only for everyone around her to be good. She was full of spunk and loved her Kenny Rogers.

A Celebration of her Life will be Friday, October 23, 2020 at 3 PM at Faith Fellowship Church, 1603 N Grandview Ave.

Published in Odessa American on Oct. 21, 2020.
