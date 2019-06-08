DALLAS - Guadalupe "Lupe" Leal Mancha, 63 of Odessa Texas, passed away on June 3, 2019 in Dallas Texas.



Viewing will be on Saturday, June 8, 2019 from 9 am to 9 pm, Sunday, June 9, 2019 from 1 pm- 9 pm at Martinez Funeral Home, 1040 Dixie Blvd. Odessa Tx. 79761. Rosary will be recited on Sunday at 7:00 pm.



Funeral Mass will be on Monday, June 10th, 2019 at 2:00 pm St. Joseph Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Odessa II at the Ector County Cemetery. Arrangements by Martinez Funeral Home.



Guadalupe "Lupe" was born in Corpus Christi, Texas to Frank "Pancho" SR. and Aurora Rodriguez Leal on May 22, 1956. She married the love of her life, Delfino G. Mancha on March 3, 1973 in Odessa Texas. She was a full-time mommy, grandmother and more importantly an advocate for the community. She was involved in several community programs and was always volunteering her time helping others. She was the best at organizing fundraising benefits. She was the life of the party. Always smiling, laughing and dancing. She was her daughters' best friend and grandchildren's biggest fan. Her passion was "lowriding" and took pride in her brother Frank (Pancho) and her nephews "Leal Bros" artistic work.



Lupe is proceeded in death by her parents, Frank Sr. and Aurora Rodriguez Leal, Father-in-law Jesus O. Mancha, Brother in law, Jesse (Chuy) Mancha II.



Lupe is survived by her husband of 46 years, Delfino G. Mancha, her daughters, Velia Mancha-Rodriguez (Larry), Liza Mancha (Hector) and Aurora Mancha, 14 grandchildren, (Her pride and joys): Zachery Mancha (Vivian), Ariel Garcia, Brystal Garcia, Ryan Mancha-Subia, Justin Mancha, Devon Subia, Jacobrian Mancha, Ethan Garcia, Jonavan Subia, Aubrie Subia, Jazlynn Mancha, J'Isac Mancha, J'Erik Mancha and J'Avien Mancha. 4 great grandchildren, Aaliyah Mancha, Zachery Ronan Mancha, Layla Mancha, Jaylen Mancha. Brother Frank Leal Jr. (Aurora), Sister Lydia Pena, Half Sisters: Frances Garcia (Zeke), Christina (James) McKinney. Half Brother: Ali Leal (Didi) mother-in-law, Jovita G. Mancha.



Pallbearers will be Joshua Gamez, Juan Jacob Gamez, Joe Sanchez II, Joaquin (Jackie) Mancha, Johnathan Pena, Freddy Leal.



Honorary Pallbearers: Benny Leal, Frank (Nano) Leal III, Juan Leal, Jesse Leal.



The Mancha family would like to thank UTSOUTHWESTERN and their staff for the warm and loving care they gave us while we were there. Dr. Farber and Dr. Kodi, it was a great honor to have both of you caring for our mother when our mother needed you the most. We will be forever grateful to have met two wonderful doctors who cared for our mother as a person, not a patient.



Thank you to all the family and friends that went to Dallas to be with us when we needed you all the most. Published in Odessa American on June 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary