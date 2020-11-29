ODESSA - Guadalupe Olivas Hernandez, 87, of Odessa passed away on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Medical Center Hospital in Odessa. She was born in San Antonio del Bravo, Chihuahua, Mexico on Wednesday, November 30, 1932 to Francisco and Gregoria (Valles) Olivas. Lupe married Pablo Hernandez on May 13, 1952. They were together nearly 62 years before separated by his death in 2014. She was a homemaker and a member of Holy Redeemer Catholic Church.
She will dearly be missed and her family will be awaiting the day to reunite with her, her beloved husband Pablo, and The Lord in heaven.
Those left to cherish her love and memory are her son: Angel Hernandez and wife Delma of Odessa; daughters: Lupe Mendez and husband Jorge , Elia Acosta, and Manuela Tercero and husband Ervey all of Odessa; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
Lupe is preceded in death by her parents: Francisco and Gregoria Olivas; husband: Pablo Hernandez; and sons: Raul and Alejandro Hernandez.
Rosary will be 7:00 pm, Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Acres West Funeral Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 am, Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Peaceful Garden Section of Ector County Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to Acres West Funeral Chapel and condolences may be sent to the family online at acreswestfuneral.com
.