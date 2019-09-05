|
ODESSA - Guadalupe "Lupe" Ornelas Jimenez, age 39, of Odessa, passed away at Medical Center Hospital on Monday, September 2, 2019. He was born in Odessa on Saturday, June 21, 1980 to Oscar and Adela (Ornelas) Jimenez. Lupe is now with his beloved mother, reunited in Heaven. A jack of all trades, he worked as a carpenter and was able to fix anything.
Lupe was a hard worker and a neat freak who enjoyed vegetable gardening and growing flowers. He loved music and art. He collected vinyl records and was a talented artist who loved to draw. Devoted to his family, his famous "tough love" showed you how much he cared. Lupe was always willing to help out anyone in need and was deeply loved.
Those left to cherish his love and memory are his wife: Beverly Gifford; father: Oscar Jimenez of Odessa; maternal grandmother: Alejandra Ornelas of Balmorhea; son: Isaiah Jimenez of Odessa; brother: Oscar Jimenez and girlfriend Valerie of Odessa; sister: Crystal Garcia and husband Omar of Odessa; nieces: Taisha Garcia, Lynda Garcia, Grace Garcia, and Amia Garcia; and nephews: Bryson Garcia, Ezraen Garcia, and Julius Jimenez. He will be sorely missed by his beloved dogs: Lola, Django, and Ginger.
He is preceded in death by his mother: Adela Jimenez; paternal grandparents: Guadalupe and Ofelia Jimenez; brother: Joseph Orneles; and sister: Linda Jimenez.
Funeral services will be at Acres West Funeral Chapel on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 2:00 pm. Pastor Barnes will officiate.
Published in Odessa American on Sept. 5, 2019