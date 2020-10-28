ODESSA - Guadalupe "Lupe" Smith, age 84, passed away on October 24, 2020. She was born in 1935 in El Paso, Texas to the late Gilberto and Pascuala Moreno. Lupe married her love, Grover Cleveland Smith, who preceded her in death in 2013.
She is survived by: daughter Jennifer Currie and husband David; daughter Stephanie Giffin and husband Scott; brother Gilberto Moreno Jr. and sisters Bertha Borrego and Simona Trejo; her adored grandchildren Katherine Elizabeth "Katie" Currie and Emma Rose Giffin and Bradley Giffin and many other relatives. Preceded in death are brothers Bernie Moreno, Paul Moreno and sister Ana Ramirez.
Lupe was a loving mother who encouraged and participated in our childhood escapades. She drove the getaway car during the late night runs of TP-ing friend's yards. She had a gift in relating to kids and was considered "Mom" for so many friends.
Her claim to fame was her sewing ability. She could take an idea and create original designs. She enjoyed her own small business as a clothier for individuals and for local school bands and choirs, orchestras, weddings and events. She loved quilting, embroidery and crocheting. As a friend said, "Lupe had always been a wizard with a needle."
Mom had many passions; athletic events such as watching her favorite football teams: the mighty Permian Panthers, Dallas Cowboys or the World Series of Little League, were rarely missed. She was a voracious reader with books that were in every nook and cranny of her house.
Her grandchildren, Katie and Emma, were her most cherished passion and she loved hearing about their accomplishments and adventures.
She was a dedicated parishioner of St. Mary's Catholic Church and actively involved with the Legion of Mary. She participated in the life of the parish including visitation of the sick and carried out weekly apostolic work in the spirit of her faith.
She was kind, generous and forgiving. She never minced words which most people eventually appreciated.
Our warmest appreciation to her close friends Bridgette Cases, Candel Wright and Dolores and Javier Duran.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary's Catholic Church, 612 E. 18th St. Odessa Texas 79761.
Rosary will be recited at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Odessa at 10:00 am on Thursday, October 29, 2020 with Mass to follow at 11:00 am.
Arrangements are entrusted to Acres West Funeral Chapel and condolences to the family may be sent online at acreswestfuneral.com
