Guadalupe Y. (Ybarra) Garza
ODESSA, TEXAS - Guadalupe Y. Garza, passed from this life and entered eternal rest on September 10, 2020 in Odessa Texas.

Visitation will be held at the Family Home on 2210 E. 14th St. in Odessa Texas from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday September 15, 2020 and Wednesday, September 16, 2020.

Funeral Mass will be Celebrated at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, September 17, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church in Odessa, Texas with Father Mark officiating, burial will follow at Ector County Cemetery.

Guadalupe Y. Garza was born on November 16, 1948 in Slaton Texas to Tiburcio Davis Ybarra and Manuela G. Ybarra. She married Gilbert E. Garza on March 21, 1969 and together they have 5 children. She graduated from Ector High School in May of 1969. After graduation she attended Odessa College and earned her certificate for cosmetology, she was a devoted loving Mother and caring Wife. Lupe and her husband Gilbert were the best of friends and loved to dance, she also enjoyed spending time with her family at all gatherings. Lupe was quick on the draw to tell you her opinion and words of wisdom.

She is survived by her Husband of 51 years Gilbert E. Garza; Daughters, Christina A. Saenz and husband Raymond Saenz, Corrina D. Garza; Fiancé Jonathan Peach, Debbie D. Roundtree husband Micha Roundtree, Patrisha L. Hinds, Husband Orlando Hinds. Son Gilbert A. Garza (Corona) wife Christina Garza. Brothers; Tubucio Ybarra Jr wife Gracie, Johnny Ybarra wife Lucy Chavez Ybarra, Mike Ybarra and wife Loli Ybarra, David Ybarra and wife Charlie Ybarra, 13 Grandchildren, 11 Great Grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews that she loved dearly.



Published in Odessa American on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Martinez Funeral Chapels and Crematory
1040 S. Dixie Blvd.
Odessa, TX 79761
(432) 332-8077
