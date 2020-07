Or Copy this URL to Share

ODESSA - Gustavo Arturo Sanchez, 45, of Odessa, died Monday, July 13, 2020, in Lubbock. Celebration of Life will be held at 8 am to 9 pm Saturday July 25, 2020, at Acres West 24 Hour Chapel. Rosary will be recited at 7 pm. Arrangements are by Acres West Funeral Chapel of Odessa.



