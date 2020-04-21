Home

Coker Funeral Home Inc
152 State Highway 148
Jacksboro, TX 76458
Gwen Alice (Larremore) Hodnett

Gwen Alice (Larremore) Hodnett Obituary
ODESSA, TEXAS - Gwen Alice (Larremore) Hodnett, 64 passed away Monday, April 13, 2020 in Weatherford, Texas. Gwen was born July 27, 1955 in Brady, Texas to Lavern Jackson Larremore and Charlene (Blanks).

Gwen married Don Hodnett on December 20, 1974 in Odessa, Texas.

Gwen is preceded in death by her parents.

She is survived today by her husband; children, Heather McReynolds, Donna Hess and Jared Hodnett; grandchildren, Hannah and Miranda McReynolds, Jubal and Charolett Hess, and Jaden, Triston, Cameron, and Alexa Woods; siblings, Tony Larremore and Charla Barnett.

A memorial service will be held to celebrate Gwen's life at a later date this year.
Published in Odessa American on Apr. 21, 2020
