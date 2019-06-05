SAN ANTONIO -



H. Ron Stephens



May 28, 1934 - May 31, 2019



Harrell Ronald Stephens was born in Kilgore, Texas on May 28, 1934. He graduated in1953 from Odessa High School in Odessa, Texas and received his B.A. Degree in Business Administration from the University of Oklahoma in 1957. Later, Ronny lived in Irving, Texas, Lake Charles, Louisiana, Lubbock, Texas and eventually settling in San Antonio, Texas. His career in finance started with Grogan Lord on 8th Street in Odessa. Later, he would work in the industrial and commercial lending business. Ron served as Vice President for C.I.T. Corp. and as Vice President with Orix Credit Alliance from whom he retired in San Antonio. During his life, Ron had accomplished sculpting, painting and writing. In his words, "I've lost a time or two and I have cried but I have smiled, found rainbows of happiness, laughter like thunder and memories of goodness..."



After retiring Ron traveled throughout The U.S. and Central America. He loved old cars and spending time with the beauty of life. He basically, "chased after the wind, ran with the sun and could always find a friend to share a Dos Equis and spend his time with. He very much loved his family and all the many friends in his life.



He leaves behind his wife, Concepcion; daughter, Jolynda Stephens of Stonewall, OK; sons, Renny Stephens & wife, Kim of Midland, TX and Daniel Lane Stephens & wife Sheri of Houston, TX; grandson, Joshua Colt Stephens & wife, Lindsay of Odessa, TX; great-grandsons, Zane T. & Colt D.; along with his special pal and son, Alex Davila Stephens.



Public Visitation will be 5-7p.m., Friday, June 7, 2019 at Sunset Funeral Home, 1701 Austin Hwy, San Antonio, TX 78218. Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Sunset Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Park. Condolences may be offered at www.sunsetfuneralhomesa.com.



In lieu of flowers, Ron had asked that memorials or contributions be given to Cal Farley's Boys Ranch, P.O. Box 1890, Amarillo, TX 79174, 1-800-687-3722 (www.calfarley.org) or make a contribution to the & Family Support, 2010 Stanley Road, Ste 95, San Antonio, TX, 78234 (http://www.returningheroes home.org).



He always said, "Give your heart to a kid send a hug to a warrior or thank a cop".