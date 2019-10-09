Odessa American Obituaries
Sunset Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home
6801 E. Business 20
Odessa, TX 79762
432-362-2331
Memorial service
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Sunset Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home
6801 E. Business 20
Odessa, TX 79762
View Map
Han Russell Battenfield Obituary
ODESSA - Precious Han Russell Battenfield thrived 9 beautiful months in his mama's womb before jumping lightspeed into hyperspace October 6th, 2019. Han experienced holding hands, kisses, and an ocean of love with his mama and daddy, along with all his family. He will live on through his parents, Tanner & Jen Battenfield. His grandparents, "Gramps," Russell & "Grammy," Stacy Battenfield. "Papaw," Rene & "Mema," Jessica Cedillos. Han will also live on through all his family & friends. "We love you Han to a galaxy far far away...."

A memorial service will be held for Han at Sunset Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home in Odessa, TX. October 9th, 2019 at 1pm.
Published in Odessa American on Oct. 9, 2019
