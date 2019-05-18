CRANE - Harold Art Boydstun



CRANE: Harold Art Boydstun, 72, of Crane, passed away on May 15th, 2019 at his home in Crane, Texas. A memorial service for family and friends will be at the Asbury United Methodist Church on Monday, May 20th, 2019 at 10 am followed by a graveside service, with Military Honors at Crane County Cemetery at 2 pm. Arrangements under the direction of Shaffer-Nichols Funeral Home.



Art was born in Klamath Falls, Oregon to Karl Marx Boydstun and Lettie Bruce on January 30th, 1947. He was raised by his aunt and uncle William Ralph and Winnie Boydstun. He is married to Carla Boydstun and has been for twelve years. After graduating Odessa High School, he joined the navy. After his military service he married Debbie Feeler. He worked various jobs including; welding and driving a truck. He then returned to college and obtained his Bachelors's degree in Psychology from UT Permian Basin. He furthered his education by obtaining his Chemical Dependency Counseling License. He continued his pursuit of higher education by acquiring his Master of Education and Counseling from Sul Ross University. Throughout his professional career he worked with and advocated for individuals struggling with substance abuse and individuals with mental illness. He was an adjunct professor at Odessa College, and he retired from Advocacy Incorporated where he focused on helping individuals protect their rights. Shortly after marrying Carla he moved back to Crane, Texas to enjoy his retirement years.



He was a veteran of the Vietnam War and served in the Navy and was awarded the Bronze Star Medal with Valor, the Purple Heart Medal, and the Vietnam Service Medal with Four Bronze Stars.



Art is preceded in death by his parents Karl Marx Boydstun and Lettie Bruce; his first wife Debbie Feeler Boydstun, and his brother William Ralph Boydstun III.



He is survived by his wife Carla Boydstun; his son Joshua Boydstun; his daughter Kelly Boydstun and granddaughter Sorella Franco; his son Jacob Boydstun and wife Katie; his daughter Taylor Boydstun; brother Bill Boydstun and wife Andrea; his sister Gloria Nelson; and his sister Carol Wilkerson and her husband Bo.



In lieu of flowers please honor Art's spirit of giving by donating to . The family of Art Boydstun wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Olga Munoz of Crane.