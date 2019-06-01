|
MIDLAND - Harold Bell Wright Gillam, 92, of Midland, died Wednesday, May 22, 2019, in Midland. Funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. June 3, 2019, at First Baptist Church Chapel in Midland. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. The viewing will be on Sunday, June 2, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home in Midland. The family will be present from 2:00 p.m.-3:30pm. Arrangements are by Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland.
Published in Odessa American on June 1, 2019
