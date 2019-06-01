Home

Services
Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home
3800 N Big Spring St
Midland, TX 79710
(432) 550-5800
Viewing
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
1:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home
3800 N Big Spring St
Midland, TX 79710
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
2:00 PM
First Baptist Church Chapel
Midland, TX
Harold Bell Wright Gillam Obituary
MIDLAND - Harold Bell Wright Gillam, 92, of Midland, died Wednesday, May 22, 2019, in Midland. Funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. June 3, 2019, at First Baptist Church Chapel in Midland. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. The viewing will be on Sunday, June 2, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home in Midland. The family will be present from 2:00 p.m.-3:30pm. Arrangements are by Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland.
Published in Odessa American on June 1, 2019
