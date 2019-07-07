ODESSA - Harold Duane "Hondo" Lane, age 84, of Odessa passed away at Medical Center Hospital on Thursday, May 30, 2019. He was born in Anadarko, OK on November 17, 1934 to the late Charlie Birdsong Lane and Mary June (Hall) Lane. Harold was a US Army Veteran and had been stationed in Germany, drove for the company commander, and was a member of the Army basketball team. He went to work for Texas Electric (now Oncor) as a lineman's helper and retired after 32 years as District Meter Superintendent. Harold was a Webelos leader for Cub Scout Troop #254 at John Ireland and President of the Permian Choir Parents' Association. He was an usher and active member of Asbury United Methodist Church as well as being very involved in their program, Christmas in April.



Those left to cherish his love and memory are his wife of almost 58 years: Freida (Harrington) Lane of Odessa; sons: Dr. Charles "Chuck" Lane of Arlington and Kent D. Lane of Austin; daughter-in-law: LuAnn Lane of Midland; nephew: Marc Thompson of Topeka, KS; six grandchildren: Ryan, Morgan, Averie and Caden Lane, and Allison and Caitlin Meisenheimer; and a host of cousins.



He is preceded in death by his parents; sons: Kevin H. Lane and Robert Timothy Lane; and his sister: Norma Sue Thompson.



A Celebration of Harold's Life will be held on July 13, 2019 at Asbury United Methodist Church at 10:30 am. A reception will follow the service. Arrangements are entrusted to Acres West Funeral Chapel and condolences to the family may be sent online at acreswestfuneral.com.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Harold's memory to Asbury United Methodist Church designated to the Sacramento Camp or the Meditation Garden. Published in Odessa American on July 7, 2019